EUGENE — Umpqua Community College's Zach Holland qualified for the final in the javelin during the qualifying round in the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials on Saturday afternoon at Hayward Field.
Holland, a Glide High School graduate, threw 237 feet, 8 inches, not far off his PR of 239-10. It was the sixth-best throw of the 12 qualifiers.
Marc Anthony Minichello, competing unattached, led the qualifiers with a throw of 251-5. The final will be held at 4:15 p.m. Monday.
In other trials highlights over the weekend:
Ryan Crouser, a 28-year-old who starred at Barlow High School in Gresham, shattered the shot put world record Friday night.
On Day 1 of the trials, he heaved the iron ball 76 feet, 8 1/4 inches (23.37 meters) to put his name in the record book and punch his ticket for Tokyo, where he'll have a chance to defend his Olympic title next month.
“There were so many times that I was throwing a six-pound shot out behind the middle school, throwing by myself, and let it go and put my hands over my head and be like, ‘Oh, new world record!’” Crouser said. “I knew it’s been a possibility or potential to do it since 2017."
Everyone in this group of throwers knew the record of 75-10 1/4 (23.12) held by Randy Barnes since May 20, 1990, was in jeopardy. Earlier this year, Crouser topped Barnes’ indoor record. Earlier on Friday, during qualifying, Crouser heaved 75-2 1/2 (22.92) to set the American Olympic trials record.
Saturday, Sha’Carri Richardson put on a show, blowing away the field in the women's 100-meter semis in a wind-aided 10.64 seconds, then again in the final in 10.86.
With her performance, the 21-year-old out of LSU picked up a spot in the Olympics and a national title while also setting up a possible showdown with the Jamaican world champion, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.
“It’s loud and encouraging and, honestly, dangerous,” Richardson said when asked why she chose the color orange for her big night. “Knowing I’m coming to one of the biggest meets there is, if you’re going to out there and be the best, you need to look the best.”
