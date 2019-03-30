SEATTLE — Adley Rutschman and Ryan Ober both drove in three runs and Oregon State took the second game of a three-game Pac-12 baseball series Saturday over Washington, 10-7, at Husky Ballpark.
Oregon State will now look for its first series sweep of the Huskies since 2005 when the teams meet in the finale at 2:05 p.m. Sunday.
Rutschman hit a bases-clearing double off Washington reliever Chris Micheles in the seventh to give the Beavers (18-5-1, 5-3 Pac-12) a four-run advantage. OSU went up earlier in the inning when Jake Harvey successfully squeezed in Ober from third.
Ober hit a three-run home run in Oregon State’s five-run first inning. The blast capped an inning that saw Tyler Malone and Matthew Gretler drive in solo runs.
The Beavers’ four-run seventh inning was necessitated after Washington (14-8, 5-3) battled back from the five-run deficit. The Huskies got a three-run homer from Connor Blair in the fifth.
Neither starting pitcher figured in the decision after both Bryce Fehmel and Jordan Jones failed to get past the fifth inning.
Fehmel allowed five runs and four hits in 4 1/3 innings, while Jones allowed six runs and five hits in 4 1/3 innings.
Mitchell Verburg gave up the three-run home run to Blair in the fifth, but recovered to work 1 2/3 innings of relief. The right-hander allowed two hits and a run with three strikeouts to pick up his first win of the season.
Ober led the Beavers with three hits, while Philip and Harvey totaled two apiece.
Oregon 9, Utah 4
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The Utah baseball team fell in the first game of a three-game Pac-12 series against the Oregon Ducks, 9-4, in Smith’s Ballpark on Saturday.
The Utes totaled 11 hits on the night with Shea Kramer leading the way with three and Rykker Tom, Erick Migueles and Isaac Deveaux all getting two.
Utah scored its four runs late in the game, but Oregon had done its damage early building a 4-0 lead through the first two innings. The Ducks (14-10, 3-4 Pac-12) added to their lead with a run in the fourth and seventh and three runs in the sixth.
Tanner Smith homered for the Ducks and went 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Sam Novitske went 2-for-5 with two runs and Spencer Steer knocked in three runs.
Robert Ahlstrom picked up the decision for Oregon, allowing five hits and no runs in 7 1/3 innings with eight strikeouts and two walks.
Along with setting a new career high with three hits, Kramer had two RBIs.
The two clubs will play a doubleheader today, beginning at noon.
