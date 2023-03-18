STANFORD, Calif. — Oregon State scored three runs in the ninth inning and had the tying run at the plate in an 8-5 Pac-12 loss to Stanford Saturday night at Sunken Diamond.
Micah McDowell doubled home a run, Garret Forrester walked with the bases loaded and Ruben Cedillo drove in OSU’s fifth run of the game on a groundout to pull the Beavers to within three. Stanford reliever Ryan Bruno, however, managed to get Mikey Kane to ground out to second to end the game.
Forrester and McDowell both had two hits to lead the Beavers (12-7, 1-4 Pac-12). OSU finished with eight hits and five walks on the night.
Jacob Kmatz started for the Beavers, but took his third loss of the year after allowing seven hits and four runs in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out five in his fifth start of the season, and is 1-3 this seasonn.
His counterpart, Matt Scott, held the Beavers to five hits and a run in six innings. Scott struck out six and walked one while earning the win.
The Cardinal (12-5, 3-2) scored at least one run in the third through sixth innings, culminating in a four-run sixth. Braden Montgomery homered in the fourth, going deep for the second consecutive game.
The two clubs conclude their three-game series Sunday with a noon first pitch.
FRIDAY’S GAME Stanford 9, OSU 8
Ruben Cedillo hit two home runs and Mason Guerra went deep in the ninth as Oregon State’s comeback attempt came up just short in a 9-8 Pac-12 loss to Stanford Friday night at Sunken Diamond.
Cedillo hit a solo shot in the fourth and followed it up with a grand slam in the seventh inning. The second long ball pulled the Beavers to within two after Stanford’s Eddie Park put the Cardinal up six via a grand slam of his own in the sixth.
Guerra parked his second home run of the season in the ninth, hitting the ball to deep center with one down in the frame. Stanford’s Ryan Bruno, however, was able to get the Cardinal the win after picking up the final two outs of the game.
Guerra, Cedillo, Mikey Kane and Travis Bazzana all a pair of hits for the Beavers.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
