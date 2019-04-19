EUGENE — Fresh off a week in which the Oregon baseball team felt it found the right formula both at the plate and on the mound, the Ducks continued to execute well but didn’t get the result they sought Thursday night, dropping their series opener with No. 2 Stanford, 5-4.
The Ducks (22-14, 7-6 Pac-12) banged out 13 hits and gave up just seven, and Stanford committed the game’s only error. But the Cardinal (25-6, 11-2) bashed three home runs, building a lead Oregon couldn’t quite overcome before 1,208 fans at PK Park.
UO junior shortstop Spencer Steer hit his sixth home run and extended his hitting streak to 16 games, longest in the modern era of UO baseball.
Oregon went up 1-0 in the first inning on a two-out double by Jonny DeLuca that scored Sam Novitske. Novitske turned in his second four-hit game in the last four, finishing 4-for-5 with two runs scored. The Ducks got another two-out RBI in the sixth, a single by Jakob Goldfarb in his return from injury that scored Gabe Matthews.
The Ducks and Cardinal continue the series at 4 p.m. Friday.
