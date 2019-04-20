EUGENE — Spencer Steer extended his school-record hitting streak to 18 games in Oregon’s 10-0 Pac-12 loss to No. 2 Stanford on Saturday afternoon at PK Park.
Steer doubled over the third base bag in the bottom of the sixth inning off Stanford starter Erik Miller, who allowed just four hits while fanning 11 while moving his record to 5-0.
Stanford (27-6, 13-2 Pac-12) scored five runs in the top of the first inning for the second straight day. Oregon starter Tyler Frazier allowed all five runs in two-thirds of an inning before being replaced by Kolby Somers.
Jakob Goldfarb led Oregon (22-16, 7-8), going 2-for-4.
The Ducks travel to California for a three-game series, starting at 7:05 p.m. on Friday.
