Like many Oregonians, I have been working from home for the past month. As an Education Program Assistant for OSU Extension, I have the pleasure of delivering nutrition lessons to elementary school students in the Days Creek, Riddle and South Umpqua School Districts.
My workday has me on my feet moving around in class interacting with students for 90% of my day. I really enjoy this part of my job and especially appreciate the physical activity I am getting as a result.
Now that I am working remotely from home, my workday has changed dramatically. I have to make a concerted effort to get some physical activity incorporated into my day. If you are finding yourself in the same predicament, check out the following sites to stay active while staying at home.
Better Bones & Balance is an exercise program developed on research from Oregon State University. Classes are designed to gradually improve balance and strength to avoid falls and maintain independence. “Better bones are a bonus,” says Professor Kathy Gunter, Ph.D. Better Bones & Balance exercise tutorials and a free streaming 50-minute full workout are currently accessible to anyone with sufficient bandwidth. Website: https://extension.orgeonstate.edu/bbb Video: https://vimeo.com/241679313/25ad683878
- Paper Plate Tabata is a High Intensity Interval Training program developed by 2018 Western District Middle School PE Teacher of the year Kate Cox. There are eight exercises. Each one is done for 20 seconds with a resting period of 10 seconds. Exercises are repeated eight times. The only equipment you’ll need is two paper plates or pieces of cardboard.
- Restorative Yoga Flow by 8fit is a 20-minute sequence to ease your body into a deep stretch and relaxation. It is suitable for all levels. Search 8fit at
- Strong Women streaming video from University of Wisconsin Extension. Angela Flickinger, Family Living Educator at UW-Extension Rock County, introduces a StrongWoman ™ training program designed by Dr. Miriam Nelson and Rebecca Seguin of Tufts University. In this free hour-long session, Flickinger leads the participants in strength training exercises designed to maintain fitness and to increase both strength and bone density in women.
- Walk at Home videos by Leslie Sansone. Her videos are great for exercising indoors, with limited space and equipment.
- The National Council on Aging Blog has great information including infographics and video to support safe and effective activity at home.
If none of the above appeals to you, there is no end to the tutorials and videos available on any social media site. As I’ve always told my students — some of them might even be your children or grandchildren — we need sixty minutes of physical activity every day.
It doesn’t have to be done all at one time. Taking several 10-minute breaks from your computer, home teaching, whatever and getting some physical activity will do your body and mind good.
Remember, the best way to take care of your family is by taking care of yourself. So stay active while staying at home!
