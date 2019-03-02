EUGENE — Spencer Steer hit two home runs and Cole Stringer threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings to lead Oregon to a 6-0 win over Loyola Marymount on Saturday at PK Park.
The Ducks (6-2) claimed the series with the win after beating LMU 4-3 on Friday.
Steer gave Oregon the lead in the first inning with a solo home run and Stringer and three relievers made it hold up.
Oregon added two more runs in the second on a Tanner Smith sacrifice fly and a Jonny DeLuca RBI groundout. Aaron Zavala and Cameron Campbell scored on those plays after leading off the inning with back-to-back singles.
Steer put the game away with a two-run bomb in the bottom of the seventh inning. His blast scored Sam Novitske, who walked to lead off the winning.
Stringer (1-0) was spectacular in his second start of the season. He allowed just two hits in his longest stint since going seven innings in his first start of the 2017 season at Fresno State.
Keaton Chase, Peyton Fuller and Christian Ciuffetelli all pitched in relief to wrap up the shutout. Novitske finished 2-for-3 with a run.
Oregon will look for the sweep of LMU in game three at noon Sunday.
