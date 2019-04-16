The Stewart Park Drive bridge over the South Umpqua River will be closed on Wednesday April 17 while the City of Roseburg will be performing a bridge inspection.
The green metal bridge between West Harvard Avenue and the southern entrance to the VA hospital grounds, will be closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians are asked to use an alternate route during the inspection.
For more information contact the City of Roseburg Public Works Department at 541-492-6730.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.