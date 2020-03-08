On a day to celebrate the beauty of books, students from more than 40 schools converged on Brockway Elementary School in Winston for the 19th annual Battle of the Books. The final event of this year’s Celebration of Literacy featured teams of four to five students facing off against each other, answering questions from a predetermined list of books. This year, there were 17 elementary school teams, 19 middle school teams and eight high school teams.

