In this combination of photos, the moon is shines during a full lunar eclipse, upper left, and then at various stages as it emerges from the earth's shadow, Sunday near Moscow, Idaho. The orange color of the moon is caused by the Moon passing into the shadow of the Earth.
It's 8:30 p.m. Sunday, and more than 100 people have gathered on and around the lawn of Umpqua Community College's Paul Morgan Observatory to see a once-in-a-decade event.
As even more people make their way to the observatory, a projector screen hanging to the facade of the observatory is broadcasting photos of the full eclipse of the Super Flower Blood Moon. Images are streamed from San Diego, Tucson and Morocco, in various stages of eclipse.
And the viewers waited, and waited, and waited. Professor Paul Morgan checked one of the telescopes in his observatory. "I see the moon!" as he rushed back to the crowd gathered outside.
Once the Super Flower Blood Moon finally rose above the hills across the North Umpqua River, it was fully engulfed in the Earth's shadow.
"I see the moon, Daddy! The moon!" screamed an excited toddler named Tessa, seeing her first eclipse.
While total lunar eclipses are not unusual, two things stood out with Sunday's event: the extended duration of the eclipse, and the ability to see such occurrences in often cloud-covered western Oregon.
Earlier in the afternoon Sunday, spotty clouds gave the impression that seeing the evening's eclipse would be a game of celestial peek-a-boo. But late Sunday afternoon, those clouds gave way to beautifully clear skies and an event families will remember for a lifetime.
Although unofficial, Tessa was certainly among the youngest of attendees, while, watching from their car, 106-year-old Marie Lackey and her daughter, Alice, also enjoyed the spectacle.
The total eclipse lasted 85 minutes, the longest full lunar eclipse in 33 years, according to Space.com. In August 1989, another lunar eclipse lasted a full 96 minutes.
As the Earth began to give way to the Sun, the moon appeared to be placed on a brightly lit tea saucer which only grew brighter as it took another 70 minutes before the moon was back to full illumination. Just in time for rain clouds to push back into the valley.
But for nearly three hours, residents of the Umpqua Basin were treated to quite a dimly lighted spectacle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.