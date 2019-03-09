Sutherlin, Oakland, South Umpqua, Glide and Elkton FFA members and chapters competed at the sectional FFA level in five leadership development events in Eagle Point on Feb. 25.
These events consisted of prepared speaking, extemporaneous speaking, job interview and parliamentary procedure.
In every event, competitors memorize, study and practice strategies to prepare. Participants in extemporaneous speaking organize a binder of 30 different topics given to them. Then, at random they draw one of these 30 topics to write a speech on. They are given 30 minutes to prepare a four- to six-minute speech on the topic they drew.
Nolan Carson, a junior at Sutherlin High School, said: “Extemporaneous public speaking is a great opportunity to learn plenty about Oregon agriculture and I am excited to continue learning as I go onto the state competition.”
Competitors in parliamentary procedure are in teams of six. Teams study a list of 20 topics in regard to agriculture or the FFA organization. They debate these topics against other chapters for a number of sessions, where each session is 12 minutes.
Marissa Magaña, a competitor in beginning parliamentary procedure, said: “Competing in parliamentary procedure really made me step out of my comfort zone and learn new things. It was a great experience and I am excited to go further with my team.”
Teams and individuals from Sutherlin and Oakland will be moving onto state. Sutherlin will send both its advanced and beginning parliamentary procedure teams along with Nolan Carson, who will be competing in extemporaneous public speaking.
Megan Baird will represent Oakland and compete in the state level job interview competition.
The state qualifiers in each event will move onto the state-level event March 22-25 in Redmond.
