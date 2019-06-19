The Douglas County Public Works Department and the Central Oregon and Pacific Railroad will replace railroad tracks in North County next week. That will mean some temporary closures of crossings while the work is underway.
The closures will affect the area around Yoncalla, Drain and Curtin, and run from Sunday through July 1.
Existing rail ties will be replaced, and tracks re-leveled to match the adjacent road approach paving and meet safety standards.
Public Works will install reader boards with advance warning notices and barricades with road closed signs. Drivers will be asked to detour their routes but the alternate routes won’t be signed as a detour.
Sunday, from 7 a.m. to noon and Monday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., railroad tracks will be closed at the intersection of Boswell and Eagle Valley roads between Yoncalla and Drain.
Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. tracks will be closed at East B Avenue in Drain adjacent to North 1st Street, and work will continue south along the tracks parallel to Access Road in Drain.
On Wednesday, June 26, tracks will be closed at the intersection of Laurel Hill Drive and Oregon Highway 38, 3.1 miles north of Drain.
On June 28, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., tracks will be closed on Buck Creek Road between Highway 38 and Curtin Road, 2.3 miles southeast of Curtin.
On June 30, from 7 a.m. to noon, and July 1, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., tracks will be closed on Bear Creek Road between Interstate 5 and Curtin Road on the west side of Interstate 5 exit 163 near Curtin.
Informaion: Public Works, 541-440-4481.
