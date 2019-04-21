Our 35th anniversary March camping trip did not go quite as we envisaged.
Our plans to investigate Cottonwood State Park near Condon, Oregon slipped away… somewhat like the water escaping through a pinhole leak in a copper pipe slipped down through our sheetrock, several layers of flooring, and into the crawl space beneath our house.
For months, we had puzzled over a moldy smell in our garage. Finally, in mid-March, Kyle discovered a small spray of water between the water heater and the kitchen wall. When Kyle pulled the stove out and tore into our sheetrock to make repairs, we moaned at the extensiveness of the damage — and the dreaded black mold creeping behind and under our kitchen cabinets.
Kyle called in reinforcements, starting with a plumber. The plumber took one look at the black mold and suggested that we might want to call in the Calvary.
DRY-PRO to the rescue. Sort of.
They tore into the flooring and muttered the dreaded words — asbestos and home insurance.
So, as it turned out, we did not need to go anywhere to camp. We are having the joy of camping in our own home. Again. After all, we had been introduced to “house camping” two weeks earlier during the “Great Snow Storm of February 2019.” For a week we heated water on the wood stove and tested out the emergency generator we had finished installing a mere week before the snowstorm shut the county down.
With plenty of experience under our belts, we stoked the woodstove to speed the drying process of our exposed subflooring. The flickering flames make an admirable campfire substitute, and naturally, smoke roils out periodically while we stoke the stove, thus completing the ambiance.
Gaps in the tongue and groove subflooring provided opportunities for critters to join our campout, and the roar of the fans, air purifier and dehumidifier created an admirable faux March windstorm.
With our refrigerator out in the garage and no sink, dishwasher, garbage disposal, instant hot water faucet, stove or countertops, our makeshift kitchen is even more inconvenient than a standard campsite — making up for the lack of uncomfortable sleeping arrangements. Yes indeed, a house being torn apart for repairs can substitute very nicely for a tent camping trip.
Like all camping trips, laundry piled up. Unlike the standard camping trip, I convinced Kyle to move the dryer enough into place for me to run a few loads through our washer and dryer. Thank God (literally) I did. While dismantling the faux windstorm, the workmen were astonished to see water puddling on our newly dried floor. Miraculously, they were working at exactly the right time to discover a secondary leak in the washing machine water disposal pipe. What luck, our house camping would be extended by at least an extra day!
But what about hiking? All self-respecting camping trips include the outdoors. As we set out on an urban hike I gazed about the neighborhood at the burgeoning signs of spring. We have always explored new areas on our wintery anniversary trips, but this time the scenery looked oddly familiar. I idly noted to Kyle, “I think we have camped here before.”
