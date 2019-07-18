The North Douglas County Fair will return for its 97th year on July 27-28, bringing together the communities of Drain, Yoncalla, Elkton, Curtin, Rice Hill and Scottsburg.
“This fair is about community and has always been a time for those who live within and without city limits to gather and catch up on life,” said Executive Fair Board President Myndee Heuer.
The fair began in 1922 in Yoncalla, but was later moved to Drain. According to organizers, it is the longest running non-admission fair in Oregon. The closest challenger is the Lane County Fair, which was established before the North Douglas County Fair but halted for a year.
“The fair has gone small before, really small, but never ceased to bring the community together,” Heuer said.
The fair opens at 10 a.m. Friday and Saturday at the Drain Civic Center, 205 W. A St. There will be food booths, vendors, arts and crafts, and a lot of activities for the kids, including a bounce house, giant slide, obstacle course and a mechanical bull ride.
Friday’s events encompass a variety of live entertainment. DJ Tim Martin will perform at 4 p.m., an open mic will be held at 5 p.m. and Henrik the Magician from Portland will take the stage at 7 p.m. A performance by Windy Ridge at 8 p.m. will round out the live entertainment and the Kids Glow Stick Light Parade at 9:30 p.m. ends the fair’s first day.
The parade begins Saturday’s events, with the lineup beginning at 8:30 a.m., judging at 9:30 a.m. and the start at about 10 a.m. Other events throughout the day include a car show at noon, pie auction at 3 p.m., lumberjack and kids games at 4 p.m., the third annual corn hole competition at 6 p.m., a performance by the Umpqua Valley Bluegrass Band at 7:30 p.m. and a fire show to conclude the fair at 9 p.m. A full schedule can be found at ndcountyfair.org
While some events have entry fees, the fair itself is free. The fair receives no funding from the county or cities in the area, but is ran completely by volunteers and donations organized by the North Douglas County Fair Board.
Food vendors from the North Douglas area will offer everything from the Sunnydale Grange’s famous chicken dinner to Sparkhawk Treats’ deep fried Oreos.
“When our new city administrator Steven Dahl came to his first fair, he commented to me about how he watched two elder people visit and catch up on life in a way that reminded him of why he wanted this job,” Heuer said. “To watch community come together and enjoy sharing about their lives, catching up on months or even a year of not seeing one another.”
For more information, visit the North Douglas County Facebook page or www.ndcountyfair.org.
