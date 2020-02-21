This year marks the 400th anniversary of the landing of the Mayflower on American shores after a tumultuous trans-Atlantic crossing.
Undoubtedly the most famous colonists in world history, their courage, faith and perseverance laid the cornerstone of a new nation. The story of the Mayflower with its tragic first winter, treaty with the Wampanoag people and celebrated First Thanksgiving echoes down through the ages and around the world.
Though it was not the first permanent settlement in America, Plymouth Colony can be called the symbolic, if not literal, birthplace of our nation. In the autumn of 1620, while anchored in Cape Cod Bay, the Pilgrims’ small ship became the birthplace of our nation’s constitutional liberties.
The voyage of the Mayflower changed the world in ways that deserve attention today. When the Pilgrims made that first Compact, they made a statement asserting their right to self-government and defining their civic responsibilities. Their inclusion in their government of members of different religious beliefs has evolved into important foundations of governance throughout the modern world.
The legacy of the Mayflower can be seen in the growth and expansion of the country. While nearly half the passengers died in that first winter, 26 families are known to have left descendants. It is estimated that currently 30 to 35 million people around the world can trace their ancestry back to the Mayflower.
Are you one of those descendants? Here’s how to find out. Go to this web link to see an article by Family History Daily: https://familyhistorydaily.com/genealogy-help-and-how-to/are-you-one-of-35-million-mayflower-descendants-heres-how-to-find-out/. Regardless if you had several Mayflower ancestors, or if you are a first-generation immigrant, this story is important because of the effect it has had on our world.
How can we celebrate this important historical event this year? Perhaps one way would be to watch or read some of the many movies, documentaries, biographies, histories novels about it, something we might do as families or with friends. Do a Google search for “movies about the Mayflower,” or “books about the Mayflower.”
The Courtship of Miles Standish is a narrative poem written in 1858 by the poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, about a love triangle in Plymouth Colony. It involves the colony’s military leader, Miles Standish, and Longfellow’s 5th great grandparents, John Alden and Priscilla Mullins. Standish calls upon his better-educated friend John Alden to woo the maid Priscilla for him. Alden, also in love with the girl, yields to the duty of friendship and blurts out Standish’s message, at which Priscilla makes her famous inquiry, “Why don’t you speak for yourself, John?”
Infuriated by Alden’s failure, which he attributes to a betrayal of trust, Standish leaves on an Indian campaign without bidding farewell to his friend. During his absence, Alden and Priscilla are constantly together, and, receiving news of his death, plan to marry. The news proves to be false, and Standish returns in time to attend the wedding and beg forgiveness for his anger, and the three are reunited as friends.
Longfellow said that the story was true and had been passed down in his family. It was probably fictionalized, but it is known for sure that John and Priscilla married and had 10 children who grew up and had children of their own.
Today they probably have more descendants than any other Plymouth family. It is also known that the Alden and Standish families were among the founders of the town of Duxbury in the 1630s, and their families intermarried later.
I really have enjoyed my research on the Mayflower and Plymouth Colony. I plan to watch several more movies and do more reading on the subject this year.
