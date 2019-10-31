SALEM — Three clean-energy measures are a step closer to making the November 2020 ballot.
Over the past few days, the measures’ backers submitted a combined 6,000 sponsorship signatures, surpassing the 1,000 signatures required for each to move to the ballot title drafting process.
The signatures were collected in less than three weeks, indicating strong voter support, said Brad Reed, communications director for Renew Oregon, one of the organizations spearheading the effort.
Advocates hope the ballot measures will push the Oregon Legislature to pass comprehensive greenhouse gas reduction legislation during the February 2020 session. Similar bills failed the past three years.
Two of the proposed initiatives would require all retail electricity sold in Oregon to come from carbon-free sources by Jan. 1, 2045, up from about half today. Washington, California and Nevada already have similar targets.
One of the two would go further, requiring utilities to more aggressively invest in beneficial electrification programs, such as electric car charging infrastructure.
The petitioners will decide which version to take to voters later in the process, Reed said.
Recent polling commissioned by advocates show that 70% of Oregonians support the clean energy ballot measure concept.
The third initiative would accelerate pollution reduction targets already in Oregon law.
It would require the state to reduce greenhouse gas pollution to 50% below 1990 levels by 2035 and to be 100% carbon-free by 2050. Currently, the state aims to reduce greenhouse gases to 10% below 1990 levels by 2020 and to 75% below 1990 levels by 2050.
The measure would give the state Environmental Quality Commission authority to adopt rules and programs to ensure the state meets those goals, including authority to enact market-based mechanisms such as a cap-and-trade program.
It also would give the commission authority to charge fees and levy fines to enforce compliance. The polling showed that 67% of Oregonians support that concept.
Health and environmental groups have been trying for more than a decade to pass legislation that would put an economy-wide cap on greenhouse gas emissions in Oregon.
They appeared headed for victory last June before Senate Republicans staged a walkout to preempt a vote. Gov. Kate Brown and legislative leaders said they plan to bring back a similar proposal next year.
Brown also said she is prepared to use her executive powers to mandate lower greenhouse gas emissions.
“It’s obvious how much Oregon voters want serious climate action,” said Tera Hurst, Renew Oregon’s executive director. “Oregonians will consider it a total failure if their lawmakers can’t finish the job in the next session after more than a decade of trying. If we must, we’ll go to the ballot and we will win.”
After the ballot titles are approved, the campaign will begin gathering the 112,020 signatures necessary for each measure to qualify for the ballot.
