The two homes that sprouted up on Southeast Cobb Street this week may be tiny but the problem they’re meant to address — homelessness in the region — is huge and growing.
The two 480-square-foot homes were built at the southern end of Cobb Street with the help of dozens of volunteers and several area businesses and agencies. On Saturday afternoon, the keys to the finished homes will be handed over to UCAN, which in turn will give them to two female veterans in need of housing.
Teresa Mankin, founder and executive director of the group Valiant Seed, said the work is just beginning. There are plans to build two more tiny homes in the same area, creating Roseburg’s first tiny village.
Equally important, Mankin and others working on the project hope this can be a model in an effort to provide housing for the large number of homeless in the region.
”We really just want to change people’s hearts and minds over what housing can look like,” Mankin said. “People don’t know what they don’t know.”
Mankin pointed to other cities — Medford, Springfield, Cottage Grove, and most importantly, Eugene, which has several tiny villages — as models for Roseburg.
Cecelia McMullen was among those who showed up to volunteer this week. McMullen, who was in the Oregon National Guard in 1990 when she was called to serve in the Middle East during Operation Desert Storm, said she has learned valuable skills while volunteering on the tiny homes.
“I learned to put sidewall in, which was cool,” said McMullen, a Glide resident who has been a mail carrier for the last 25 years. “I’ve been using what I learned to work on my house. I’m glad I got involved.”
Mankin said in addition to providing housing to veterans and showing the general public the value of tiny homes in addressing homelessness, she has another objective — try and sway city officials to change the permitting process to accommodate these homes.
Mankin said she paid as much in permitting fees on each home as she would have for a 5,000 square-foot home. What’s more, she said she paid $20,000 for each home for city officials to examine the plans and grant the permits, even though the homes (and plans) are identical.
“We’ve gotten great support from the city, but this needs to be challenged to help with affordable housing,” she said. “I don’t blame them, I just want to change it. We have a huge problem here.”
