South Umpqua running back Caj Simmons carries the ball against Siuslaw during the Class 3A championship game against Siuslaw in Cottage Grove. Simmons was a force on both sides of the ball during the Lancers' special season.
Despite easily winning its first three games of the 2021 Class 3A football season, South Umpqua had remained largely off the radar of state championship contenders.
But a 41-8 win over then-No. 6 Philomath catapulted the Lancers squarely into the conversation of 3A title contenders.
South Umpqua didn't suffer its first loss until falling to Kalama, Washington, 40-0 at Sandy High School in the Lancers' regular season finale. Kalama would go on to win the Washington Class 2B state title to cap an 11-0 season.
The Lancers cruised through the first two rounds of the 3A playoffs, beating Yamhill-Carlton 35-6 and Santiam Christian 28-8 at Kent Wigle Stadium. South Umpqua met Vale in the semifinals at Bend's Caldera High School, and it was a 23-yard field goal by German exchange student Juri Moros with 18 seconds remaining which lifted the Lancers to a 24-21 victory and a trip to the title game.
The Lancers had struggled for the prior three seasons as this season's group of seniors and juniors matured. Their opponent in the 3A title game — Siuslaw of Florence — was in a similar situation, its eyes set on this 2021 season.
Siuslaw won a dogfight at Cottage Grove High School, topping the Lancers 14-9.
South Umpqua's Steve Stebbins was voted Class 3A Coach of the Year, and junior defensive end Tanner Dobeck was selected as the top defensive lineman in the state. Junior quarterback Jace Johnson, senior receiver Kade Johnson, senior linebacker Caj Simmons and senior defensive back Isaac Real were voted to the all-state first team, as well as Moros at placekicker.
