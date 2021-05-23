Abacela 2015 Tempranillo
The aromas include blackberry, lavender, oak and leather. There are intense flavors of ripe cherries, plums, caramel and scary spices. Balanced acidity, integrated oak and concentrate fruit culminate to a lengthy finish.
Freed Estate Vineyards 2019 Viognier
A wine with lush aromatics of peach blossom and honeysuckle make this year’s vintage truly unique.
Mustard Seed Cellars 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon
An award-winning wine that will be hard to come by after its makers announced their retirement earlier this year.
Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards 2018 Syrah Reserve
A blend of clones, which exhibited the best marriage of fruit, tannins and oak. The wine is designed to be a better aging wine.
Spangler Vineyards 2015 Petit Verdot
A dark, dense Petit Verdot opening with aromas of dark cherry, wild berries and rose pedal, followed by a vibrant mouth full of black cherry, blackberry, sweet vanilla, coconut and a touch of clove.
Trella 2018 Barbera
Spicy and tart with cranberry and cherry notes with medium tannins and a velvety-soft mouthfeel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.