COURCHEVEL, France — Jonas Vingegaard is on course to bring the yellow jersey to Paris for a second straight year after the Danish rider took a huge lead over his main rival at the Tour de France. The defending champion dropped Tadej Pogacar in the last big stage in the Alps to increase his overall lead to seven minutes and 35 seconds. Barring any big crash, he looks set to win his second Tour title. Vingegaard finished the 17th stage in fourth place and almost six minutes before an exhausted Pogacar crossed the finish line. There’s just one tough stage remaining on Saturday in the Alsace region. But with such a big gap between the Tour’s main contenders it’s unlikely to have a significant impact.
“Now to have more than seven minutes is just really incredible,” Vingegaard said. “Of course the Tour de France is not over yet, I’m sure Tadej will try something on the last three stages. We’re not in Paris yet.”
Vingegaard finished the 17th stage in fourth place, almost six minutes before an exhausted Pogacar crossed the finish line.
The race ends in the French capital with a largely ceremonial stage on Sunday. There is just one tough stage remaining before then — on Saturday in the Alsace region, with the peloton facing a total of 3,600 meters of climbing.
But with such a big gap between the Tour’s main contenders, it’s unlikely to have an impact in the fight for the yellow jersey.
“We are in a good spot now,” Vingegaard said.
Pogacar, a two-time champion who was dethroned by Vingegaard last year, lost contact about 16 kilometers (10 miles) from the finish at the ski resort of Courchevel.
The punishing trek had been dubbed the Queen Stage of this year’s Tour because of its daunting profile. The last of four climbs was a 28.4-kilometer (17.6-mile) slog up Col de la Loze, close to the uphill finish.
A day after Vingegaard destroyed the field in the race’s time trial, Pogacar did not find the strength to attack and got dropped in the monster climb. His teammate Marc Soler stayed with him to try and pace him back, in vain.
The day had started on a sour note for Pogacar, who crashed just a few kilometers into the 166-kilometer (103-mile) ride. The Slovenian leader of the UAE Team Emirates fell off at a moderate speed on an uphill section near the foot of the Col des Saisies after apparently touching the wheel of a rider.
Pogacar was quickly back on his bike and continued racing to rejoin the main contenders before a group of breakaway riders moved away from the pack.
“Today was one of the worst days on the bike but I had to keep fighting,” Pogacar said.
