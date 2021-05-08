CORVALLIS — Wade Meckler’s two-run home run sent Oregon State to a 9-7 Pac-12 win over USC Saturday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.
Meckler’s blast, coming on a 3-1 pitch from USC reliever Garrett Clarke, went over the right field fence and capped an offensive night for the Beavers that also saw home runs from Jake Dukart and Greg Fuchs and six total extra-base hits.
Will Frisch, the Beavers’ second pitcher of the night, worked 4 2/3 innings, holding the Trojans to just one hit and two walks with three strikeouts. He earned the win, improving to 3-0, while Joey Mundt picked up his second save of the year with a scoreless ninth inning.
Dukart’s second home run of the season spotlighted a five-run second for Oregon State (31-14, 13-7 Pac-12), which found itself down 2-0 after 1 1/2 innings. Up 5-2 in the third, the Beavers added two more on Fuchs’ second home run of the season, pushing the lead to five.
That didn’t last long, however, as USC (19-21, 7-13) scored five of its own in the fourth to tie the game.
Dukart went 3-for-4 to lead the nine-hit attack. Meckler and Andy Armstrong each had two.
Clarke took the loss for USC, dropping to 3-2 on the year. He allowed two hits and two runs in 4 2/3 innings.
Neither starting pitcher figured in the decision. Oregon State’s Cooper Hjerpe allowed nine hits and seven runs in 3 1/3 innings while his counterpart, Chandler Champlain, gave up seven runs on seven hits. He also pitched 3 1/3 innings.
FRIDAY’S GAME OSU 5, USC 4
CORVALLIS — Oregon State scored the game’s final five runs to take the first of three Pac-12 games over USC Friday afternoon at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.
Troy Claunch doubled home two runs in the sixth and Ryan Ober tripled home the game-tying run in the eighth for OSU’s only two hits of the day. Garret Forrester drove home the game-winning run on a sacrifice fly in the eighth to cap the comeback.
