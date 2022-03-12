PULLMAN, Wash. — Gavin Logan and Jacob Melton both homered, while Jacob Kmatz picked up his third win of the season in Oregon State’s 5-1 Pac-12 baseball victory over Washington State Saturday at Bailey-Brayton Field.
The win proved to be the series clincher for the Beavers, who improved to 11-1 overall and 2-0 in Pac-12 play. OSU goes for a sweep of the Cougars (7-7, 0-2) at 1:05 p.m. Sunday.
Logan drilled his second home run of the series over the right field wall in the sixth, giving OSU a 3-1 lead and breathing room. The Beavers scored solo runs in the first and second on a Wade Meckler steal of home and RBI single from Kyle Dernedde.
Melton added to the OSU lead with a two-run home run in the seventh. His third home run of the series marked his sixth of the year. He leads the Pac-12 with 25 RBIs this season.
Kmatz (3-0) was sharp in five innings of work, striking out five while limiting the Cougars to five hits and a run. His lone blemish came on a solo home run by Collin Montez in the second. Kmatz was relieved by Ryan Brown, who was followed by DJ Carpenter.
Logan had two hits to lead the Beavers, who finished with six.
FRIDAY’S GAME OSU 13, WSU 3
Oregon State hit four home runs, including three in the first inning, en route to a 13-3 win over Washington State in the Pac-12 opener.
Justin Boyd put the Beavers on the board with a three-run home run in the first.
, which was followed by a solo shot by Jacob Melton, his first of two long balls on the day. Gavin Logan, who set a career-best with four hits, also hit a two-run blast for the Beavers in the first, who ended the frame with an 8-0 lead.
