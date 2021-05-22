CORVALLIS — Cooper Hjerpe set a career-high with 11 strikeouts as Oregon State defeated No. 7 Arizona, 3-1, Saturday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.
The left-hander stymied the Arizona offense, which came into the night batting .330. He allowed just two hits and a run — on a sixth-inning double steal — and surpassed his previous career-best of nine strikeouts. The freshman earned the win to improve to 3-5 on the year.
Hjerpe was backed by Will Frisch and Jake Mulholland, who combined for scoreless frames in the eighth and ninth innings. Frisch forced the Wildcats to strand two in the eighth. Arizona, meanwhile, put two on to open the ninth, then loaded the bases with two down before Mulholland got Kobe Kato swinging to end the game. Mulholland picked up his 13th save of the season and 43rd of his career.
The trio were supported offensively by nine Oregon State hits. Troy Claunch tied a career-high with three to pace the Beavers (33-19, 15-11 Pac-12).
STANFORD 6, OREGON 5
EUGENE — Oregon came from behind once but was unable to do so a second time Saturday, when the No. 13 Ducks fell 6-5 to No. 17 Stanford before a limited sellout crowd of 641 fans in PK Park.
The two teams came into the weekend both in the hunt for the Pac-12 championship, and they will play a rubber match Sunday. The loss ended Oregon’s winning streak at eight games.
UO sophomore Aaron Zavala made history in defeat, scoring three times to set a school single-season record with 54 runs scored. The Keizer native broke the record of 53 set by Austin Grebeck in 2016.
UO starter Cullen Kafka pitched a 1-2-3 top of the first, and the Ducks staked him to a lead in the bottom of the inning. Zavala worked a two-out walk, Gabe Matthews singled him to second and Josh Kasevich followed with another single to plate the game’s first run.
A one-out error followed by an infield single put runners on the corners for the Cardinal in the third. A strikeout put Kafka in position to escape the jam, but a walk loaded the bases and a wild pitch brought in the game-tying run. Another walk loaded the bases again, and a two-run single made it 3-1.
Oregon (35-12, 18-8 Pac-12) had a response in the bottom of the third. Tanner Smith went the other way into left field for a leadoff single, and Kenyon Yovan followed with a homer into Stanford’s bullpen in the left-field corner to tie the game. Zavala was then hit by a pitch, took second on a fielder’s choice and went to third on a wild pitch, and Kasevich drove in his second run of the day with a sacrifice fly to put the Ducks up 4-3.
Stanford led off the fourth with a home run to tie the game again. A one-out walk in the fifth led to a UO pitching change, and the first pitch from reliever Nico Tellache was an RBI double that made it 5-4. The Cardinal added another solo homer in the sixth, and though the Ducks got the leadoff runner Kasevich in scoring position in the bottom of the inning, they couldn’t push the run across.
The Ducks did add on in the eighth. Zavala led off with a single, and took second on a one-out fielder’s choice. Anthony Hall came through with two outs, singling up the middle to plate Zavala for the third time in the game. Pinch-hitter Tristan Hanoian worked a one-out walk in the ninth which allowed Yovan to get another at-bat, but his flyball to center was caught to end the game.
Zavala led the Pac-12 in on-base percentage entering the day at .529 before reaching three times in four appearances. He scored all three times, including after the first-inning walk, his 44th of the year to tie for second on the UO single-season list with Mitchell Tolman from 2015. Guy Krause set the record of 48 in 1972.
