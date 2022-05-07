CORVALLIS — Jacob Melton went 4-for-5 with his 11th home run of the season to pace No. 2 Oregon State to an 8-7 Pac-12 baseball win over No. 24 Oregon in front of Goss Stadium record-crowd of 4,026 Saturday night.
Ryan Brown gave up a two-run home run in the ninth, but proceeded to get the game’s final three outs — including two by strikeouts — to send the Beavers (37-9, 17-6 Pac-12) to the one-run win.
With the victory, OSU stands three games ahead of UCLA and Arizona in the race for the Pac-12’s regular-season crown. The Ducks dropped to 28-18 overall and 13-10 in conference.
Melton drove in five runs, starting off with a two-run double in the second. Wade Meckler put the Beavers on the board with a run-scoring single before Melton pushed the Beavers ahead with his 17th two-base hit of the year.
In the fourth, Melton lofted a 2-0 pitch from Oregon reliever Dylan Sabia over the fence in left to put the Beavers up 6-3.
Oregon scored two in the fifth before OSU answered with a run in the fifth. Wade Meckler lined a pitch to right, which was caught, but Kyle Dernedde scored from second for a sacrifice fly.
The Beavers scored their final run of the game on a wild pitch in the seventh, which proved to be valuable with Brennan Milone’s ninth-inning home run trimming OSU’s lead to one.
Dernedde and Meckler both had two hits for OSU, which finished with 12 on the night. Neither starter worked long.
DJ Carpenter picked up the win, his second of the year, after allowing four hits and two runs in two innings. Brown earned the save, his ninth of the year.
The teams conclude the three-game series at 2:05 p.m. Sunday.
FRIDAY’S GAME OSU 5, OREGON 1
CORVALLIS — Cooper Hjerpe struck out 11 in six innings and Gavin Logan drove in a pair of runs in the eighth to send No. 2 Oregon State to a 5-1 Pac-12 win over No. 24 Oregon Friday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.
Hjerpe scattered four hits and a run in his 12th start of the season, picking up his ninth win of the season.
He was backed by Ben Ferrer, who struck out six in three scoreless innings of relief to earn his second save of the year.
Oregon State won its third game of the year over Oregon thanks to 11 walks and six hits. Justin Boyd and Jacob Melton broke a 1-1 tie with back-to-back bases-loaded walks in the fourth inning. Logan capped the night’s scoring with a two-run double in the eighth.
OSU chased Oregon starter RJ Gordon after 3 1/3 innings. He allowed two hits and three runs, taking the loss to drop to 2-2 this season.
The Beavers scored the game’s first run on a squeeze by Matthew Gretler in the second. The Ducks scored their lone run of the game on a groundout by Drew Cowley in the third.
