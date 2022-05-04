EUGENE — Tanner Smith’s sacrifice fly in the seventh inning proved to be the game-winner as four Oregon State pitchers combined to throw a six-hit shutout in a 2-0 nonconference victory over No. 24 Oregon Tuesday night at PK Park.
Justin Boyd hit an eighth-inning home run for the Beavers, who improved to 35-9 on the season.
Jaren Hunter started and handcuffed Oregon (28-16) over five innings, scattering three hits and a walk with five strikeouts. He was followed by Brock Townsend, Mitchell Verburg and Ryan Brown, who combined to hold the Ducks to three hits and a walk in four innings. The trio struck out four.
Townsend earned the win, his second of the year, while Brown picked up his eighth save with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.
Garret Forrester walked to lead off the seventh, then moved to third when Travis Bazzana hit a double. That brought up Smith, who lofted 1-2 pitch from reliever Matt Dallas into center, enabling Forrester to come in from third.
Boyd extended the OSU lead to two when he hit a 1-0 pitch from Logan Mercado over the fence in left-center. The home run was Boyd’s sixth of the year.
Dallas picked up the loss for Oregon, dropping to 3-2. He allowed one hit and one run in 1/3 of an inning.
Oregon was shut out for the first time since 2019, a stretch of 132 games.
Oregon State and Oregon open a three-game series at 7:05 p.m. Friday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.
