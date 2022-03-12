STANFORD, Calif. — Stanford hit three home runs and struck out 16 batters, but couldn’t withstand an Oregon rally in a 16-13 loss to drop the second game of the series Saturday at Sunken Diamond.
The Cardinal (8-5, 0-2 Pac-12) jumped out to a 9-3 lead through three innings after opening the game with four-run first and second innings, but the Ducks (10-5, 2-0) powered back with 13 unanswered runs during the middle innings to take a 14-9 lead over Stanford heading into the bottom of the ninth.
Oregon tightened up defensively to record three straight outs to end the game and clinch the series.
Carter Graham knocked in five runs for Stanford, going 2-for-5 at the plate. Graham hit a three-run home run in the first inning, followed by a two-run double in the second inning. Drew Bowser was for 3-for-4 with four runs, three RBIs and a pair of walks.
The two clubs combined for 33 hits. Gavin Grant went 3-for-5 with four RBIs for the Ducks and Jack Scanlan was 2-for-4 with a homer, four RBIs and three runs. Jacob Walsh, Josh Kasevich, Anthony Hall and Sam Novitske all stroked two hits.
FRIDAY’S GAME UO 4, Stanford 3
STANFORD, Calif. — Tanner Smith hit a leadoff solo home run in the top of the ninth inning to give Oregon a 4-3 win over No. 2 Stanford in the Pac-12 opener.
Smith (2-for-5) had his seventh multiple-hit game of the season, Jacob Walsh (2-for-5) had his ninth multiple-hit game of the season and Anthony Hall (2-for-4) had his fourth multi-hit game.
Kolby Somers pitched a scoreless ninth to pick up his first save of the season.
