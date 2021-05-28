BERKELEY, Calif. — Oregon hit three home runs, scored in seven of the nine innings and got a solid effort from the bullpen in an 11-5 Pac-12 win at California on Thursday night at Evans Diamond.
The win moved Oregon (36-13, 19-9 Pac-12) to within a game of league-leading Arizona, which wrapped up its league schedule last week in the Pac-12. Oregon came into the weekend needing to sweep the Golden Bears (28-25, 14-14) to earn a share of the Pac-12 title.
UO took a 6-1 lead into the bottom of the sixth inning with its ace, Robert Ahlstrom (8-3) on the mound, but Cal battled back with three runs in the inning.
Head coach Mark Wasikowski turned to the bullpen and got four solid inning out of Isaac Ayon, Andrew Mosiello and Rio Britton to lock up the win.
Josh Kasevich (3-for-4, three RBIs) and Aaron Zavala (2-for-4, three runs, two walks) led Oregon.
Stanford 1, OSU 0
STANFORD, Calif. — Kevin Abel struck out seven in a complete-game effort, but a sixth-inning home run was the difference in Oregon State’s loss to No. 9 Stanford in the three-game Pac-12 series opener at Sunken Diamond.
Abel (3-4), who worked a season-long eight innings, surpassed the 100-strikeout plateau for the second time in his career. The right-hander, however, took the loss due to Brock Jones’ solo home run in the sixth inning.
Abel’s counterpart, Brendan Beck, also tossed a complete game, limiting OSU (33-2, 15-13 Pac-12) to three hits.
The Cardinal improved to 32-13 overall and 16-9 in Pac-12 play.
The Beavers and Stanford continue the series at 6:05 p.m. Friday night.
