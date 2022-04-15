SEATTLE — Jacob Walsh had a career-high four RBIs and Anthony Hall added a two-run homer to lead Oregon to a 7-5 win at Washington in game one of a Pac-12 Conference baseball series at Husky Ballpark on Thursday night.
Tanner Smith scored a run in the first inning to set a new Oregon career record with 136, breaking the old record held by Gabe Matthews (2017-21) and Aaron Payne (2011-14).
Oregon (22-11, 8-5 Pac-12) wasted no time jumping on top, scoring four runs in the top of the first with a pair of singles, a double, a walk and a two-run home run.
Smith led off the inning with a base hit to right center and moved to third on a Brennan Milone double. Jacob Walsh gave the Ducks the lead with a base hit up the middle, scoring both Smith and Milone.
After a Josh Kasevich walk, Hall crushed a two-run home run over the right-field wall for a 4-0 lead.
Washington (16-16, 6-10) whittled into the lead scoring a run in the bottom of the first and another in the bottom of the second, before Oregon got back on the board in the sixth.
Walsh, a freshman, delivered a two-out, two-strike single in the ninth.
Game two of the series is at 2:05 p.m. Friday.
OSU 3, LONG BEACH ST. 1
CORVALLIS — TJ Wheeler drove in two runs in his first game since Feb. 26 to send No. 3 Oregon State to a 3-1 series-opening nonconference baseball win over Long Beach State Thursday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.
Wheeler drove in both on a third-inning single off LBSU (15-17 overall) starter Marques Johnson. That highlighted the Beavers’ three-run frame, which also included a bases-loaded walk by Gavin Logan a batter earlier.
The Dirtbags’ Chase Luttrell hit a sixth-inning solo home run but Oregon State’s bullpen, consisting of Brock Townsend, Ben Ferrer and Ryan Brown, was otherwise able to hold LBSU scoreless in 7 1/3 innings of work.
Townsend, who worked 4 1/3 innings in relief, earned his first win of the season. Brown came on to record the game’s final two outs for his fourth save of the season. Ferrer posted 2 1/3 scoreless frames, picking up three strikeouts.
Jake Pfennigs made his first start for the Beavers (25-7) since Feb. 26. He allowed one hit in 1 2/3 scoreless innings.
OSU and Long Beach State continue their three-game series at 5:35 p.m. Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.