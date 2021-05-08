EUGENE — A vintage formula proved successful again for the Oregon baseball team Saturday, when the No. 17 Ducks used stout pitching and late-inning production at the plate to beat last-place Washington at PK Park, 5-1.
Starter Cullen Kafka pitched into the sixth while allowing one run, and three relievers shut out the Huskies the rest of the way. That gave Oregon’s hitters time to find their rhythm, and the Ducks (29-11, 13-7 Pac-12) rallied for five runs across the seventh and eighth innings to win for the second time in the series.
Washington broke through in the top of the fifth, when Michael Brown worked a leadoff walk and took second on a passed ball. Brown moved to third on a base hit by Johnny Tincher and scored on a wild pitch. Tincher was sacrificed to third, but was caught stealing to become the third player of the day thrown out trying to advance home from third.
UW starter Tyson Guerrero threw a workmanlike six innings, keeping the Ducks scoreless while striking out just one. The Ducks worked four walks against him, plus three hits, requiring Guerrero to throw 97 pitches and for the Huskies (17-23, 3-14) to go to the bullpen in the seventh.
After Jack Scanlon with hit by a pitch with one out, Gavin Grant drove a single between the third baseman and shortstop. Smith was up next, and he launched a home run to right-center that gave Oregon a 3-1 lead.
Tanner Smith was the lone UO player with multiple hits, going 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
FRIDAY’S GAME UO 8, UW 0
EUGENE — Robert Ahlstrom struck out a career-high 11 in seven scoreless innings while Oregon used a pair of big innings to break the game open in a win over Washington.
Ahlstrom dominated, allowing just four hits with no walks. The Ducks’ lefty held an opponent without a run through seven innings for the third consecutive start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.