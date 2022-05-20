CORVALLIS — Cooper Hjerpe scattered three hits and two runs with 10 strikeouts in six innings, but he was countered by No. 23 UCLA’s Max Rajcic in a 4-1 Pac-12 loss to the Bruins Thursday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.
OSU dropped into a first-place tie with Stanford.
Hjerpe gave up an unearned run in the first. The Bruins (34-19, 18-10 Pac-12) then scored another run in the sixth before the Beavers (40-12, 19-9) managed to score a run in the bottom half of the inning on a Gavin Logan groundout.
The Bruins scored two in the ninth for the final three-run advantage.
Hjerpe took the loss, dropping to 9-2 on the year. His 10 strikeouts pushed him to 135 on the year, which are now the second-best single-season tally in Oregon State history.
Rajcic picked up the win, his eighth of the year, after holding the Beavers to two hits and a run in six innings. Garret Forrester singled twice to lead the Beavers offensively.
OREGON 10, Arizona 4
EUGENE — Tanner Smith hit a pair of home runs and Kolby Somers came up with two huge eighth-inning strikeouts to give Oregon a 10-4 win over No. 25 Arizona at PK Park on Thursday night, in what will be the first of four consecutive games between the two Pac-12 clubs.
Stanford and UCLA both picked up wins on Thursday night, while Arizona State lost, locking the Ducks and Wildcats into the 4-5 game at the Pac-12 Conference Tournament next Wednesday in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Arizona (35-19, 16-12 Pac-12) jumped out to the early lead, scoring a run in the top of the first inning, but Oregon (33-21, 16-12) rallied with eight runs between the second and fourth innings.
The Ducks put five runs on the board in the second, thanks to a pair of home runs.
Drew Cowley led off the second with his first of three hits on the night. After a line out to center, Anthony Hall launched a two-run home run over the right-center field wall to give the Ducks the lead.
Jacob Walsh followed the homer with a double and after an out, Gavin Grant walked to put runners on first and second for Smith. The Ducks’ leadoff batter responded, lifting a 2-2 pitch into the Ducks’ bullpen beyond the right-field wall for a three-run home run and a 5-1 lead.
Somers retired three of four batters he faced for his 21st career save.
