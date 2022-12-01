Tami Jo Braz, secretary and membership coordinator for the Douglas County Chapter of Oregon Small Woodlands, has owned and managed 50 acres of woodlands for 36 years. She quietly works on the wreaths-making process Wednesday at Singleton Park.
Tami Jo Braz, secretary and membership coordinator for the Douglas County Chapter of Oregon Small Woodlands, has owned and managed 50 acres of woodlands for 36 years. She quietly works on the wreaths-making process Wednesday at Singleton Park.
About a dozen women gathered in a pavilion with a fireplace Wednesday in Singleton Park, each table stocked with a variety of greenery local trees, tools, hot drinks, food and hand warmers to help them create wreaths.
The annual event was organized by the Oregon State University Extension Service and Women Owning Woodlands Network.
Besides the items provided by the organizers, attendants were encouraged to bring native greenery from their property.
Alicia Christiansen, associate professor at the OSU Extension Service Douglas County, has been hosting the workshop since 2016. She called it “a really good opportunity to bring in others and help them develop care and passion for woodland property.”
Charroll Bailey and her husband own 36 acres of land and after commuting between Portland and Roseburg for more than two years, they decided to simplify their lives and officially move here as of August. For the workshop, she brought her own greenery and decorations: cones, acorns, peppercorns, ink boards, yellowed magazine leaflets from many years ago printed with various styles of wreaths and candlesticks.
“I have a background in natural resources so I’ve had some of this civil culture and want to learn a lot more on management,” Bailey said.
Each participant shared their experiences with woodland management, which quickly brought everyone close because of common ground. Christiansen and Tiffany Hopkins, coordinator of WOWNet, introduced the group to the concept of non-timber forest products, including cones, berries, mushrooms, antlers and more.
“Some people successfully create business or make money off of their property and goods that are coming from their woods that are not timber,” Hopkins said, strongly encouraging woodland owners to properly harvest the greenery on their woodlands.
Once the warm-up session of the workshop was over, it was time to craft the wreaths.
Christiansen briefly demonstrated how to make a wreath and handed out paper copies of the tutorial, then everyone spread out and started to focus on designing their own unique wreath. Participants carefully selected greenery and glued parts of them together to serve as the base of the wreath. The unused greenery left behind after cutting was tossed into the fireplace, sometimes with the cones making a distinct burning sound due to their own richness in oils.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.