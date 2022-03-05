From lawn care to energy efficiency, the Douglas County Fairgrounds is packed this weekend with more than 100 vendors for the Umpqua Valley Home Builders Association’s annual Home & Garden Show.

Booths ranging from the proper seeds to plant for the garden to indoor home decor spread throughout the fairgrounds’ Community Conference Hall, Douglas Hall and Exhibit Hall for the three-day event, which opened its gates at 10 a.m. Friday.

Visitors can get gardening tips, ideas for both indoor and outdoor improvements, and ways to help build defensible space around their homes in the event of a fire.

A featured event during this year’s show featured chicken coops built by students from Sutherlin, Glide and Days Creek high schools in their respective woodworking classes. Those coops were to be judged and later auctioned, with the proceeds of the auction going toward the winning school’s woodworking program.

Today is the final day of the Home & Garden Show, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 at the door, or $4 with the donation of two canned food items.

Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.

Cops and Courts Reporter

Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review.

