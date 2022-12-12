Altrusa International of Roseburg held a two-day book sale last week to raise money to purchase children’s books.
The book room at 643 SE Kane Street welcomed its first customers Friday morning. The building that houses the book room has been sold and Altrusa members are searching for a new, heated space to hold their books for future events.
Marvin Owens, a visitor from Sutherlin, was immersed in “Western books.”
“They’re very nice and very courteous and the prices are right.” Owens said, adding that he comes to the book sale every year.
Altrusa, an international nonprofit organization with clubs in Oregon, Washington and British Columbia, has been operating over 15 years and hosts five book sales each year.
Karen Fager, a retired instructor at Umpqua Community College and chairman of the literacy committee for Roseburg’s Altrusa club, estimated nearly 100 people came to the book sale and said the club earned about $750 to purchase children’s books.
“We know that literacy is Douglas County is behind other communities.” said Shirley Northcraft, who has been an Altrusa member for 46 years.
Northcraft taught third grade at Hucrest Elementary School for 36 years and believes that reading makes teaching more fun by allowing children to be more imaginative and engaged. So, in retirement, she decided to spend more time doing just that.
On Feb. 18, 2023, Altrusa will hold its 22nd Celebration of Literacy and give out thousands of books at Wildlife Safari.
“Our main focus is getting literature books into the hands of children,” Fager said.
Nancy Lu is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at nlu@nrtoday.com.
