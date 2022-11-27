BOISE — The BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust (BBB Institute) is partnering with Amazon and Capital One to help people learn about scams, report them, and avoid losing money and/or personal information by enhancing the capabilities of the BBB Scam Tracker online reporting tool. The new features make it easier for consumers to identify scams and report them while arming partners with more robust data on scammers to better protect consumers.

Questions about the project or how to get involved should be directed to the BBB Institute at Institute@IABBB.org.

