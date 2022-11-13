Eager to Earn Employee Buy-In? 2022 BBB Torch Awards Recipients Set the Example.
Employee buy-in is a big deal. In fact, if you’re operating a mission-driven company, earning buy-in from your employees may very well be the most critical accomplishment your organization pursues. It’s not an easy feat, but look at some of the potential returns:
• Teamwork
• Collaboration
• Better performance
• Advancing your company’s mission and vision
• Everyone rowing in the same direction
So, how does employee buy-in happen? What can a company do to establish itself as a workplace that, through its team members, lives and breathes a shared mission and vision?
Answers to those questions might best be found by looking at the examples set by businesses that are excellent at empowering their employees. Recipients of the 2022 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics are recognized as true marketplace role models, in part because of the winning company cultures they promote.
These are some actions this year’s Torch Awards honorees have taken to develop a sense of belonging, encouragement and mutual respect that fuels employee buy-in within their organizations.
Promote professional developmentThe best team members need to believe they’re helping to move that mission forward; that their performance is directly, consistently and increasingly making a difference.
Brandefined, a creative agency and technology development company located in Beaverton, holds a similar commitment. They’ve found that as their employees acquire more knowledge, their expertise is passed around and creates a more connected sense of purpose.
“Our tagline is ’Big Business Strategies for Small Business,’ and we support this with an ‘education before selling’ philosophy … Our path for employees follows much of the same. Ownership is grateful for the people within our ranks from all departments, tenured or not, who educate us daily and feed our vision, which in a very beautiful way, becomes their vision all the same, ” said Michael Clancy, owner and CEO of Brandefined.
Make recognition part of the routineServing up acts of appreciation is a way of both satisfying employees’ individual purposes and fueling the shared organizational mission. Recognition reinforces positive behavior and motivates employees to continue succeeding, especially if it’s delivered regularly.
To make sure their acts of appreciation arrived at a consistent clip, Torch Awards-winning businesses have installed formal programs and processes for delivering positive feedback.
“A practice of regularly and publicly recognizing employees builds a culture of trust … In hosted weekly meetings, including a Monday all-office call, and a Wednesday Crew Leader meeting, review of the week gives honorable mention to employees who received the best customer reviews, and shoutouts provide an opportunity for every employee to talk in front of the company about a great thing a coworker did for them that week,” said Travis Ulrich, owner and CEO of Webfoot Concrete Coatings.
Work to remove stressorsWorkplace worries have a way of impacting employees’ approaches to the work they perform. By proactively helping to alleviate those concerns, businesses show their care for employees in a uniquely impactful way that can lead to buy-in.
For example, Bridge City Law values two-way communication and employee feedback to boost culture and morale.
“We check in regularly with each employee and listen for feedback on how we can create an empowering, effective, and a truly enjoyable work environment. We provide AND ask for thoughtful and constructive input to foster a culture where we all learn and grow from and with each other. We wholeheartedly believe that if we’re not effectively and meaningfully communicating, we can’t perform at our best — individually or collectively as a firm,” said Jim Dwyer, owner and CEO of Bridge City Law.
Diversity, equity and inclusion practices help companies of all sizes attract and retain loyal employees and customers. Portland’s, Brandefined prides themselves on building a culture that embraces diversity. Creating a culture that promotes the creativity and ambition of every team member can also increase workplace satisfaction.
“Brandefined is proud to promote a work culture that embraces the creativity and ambition of every team member. The vision that we have for our company and for our clients, naturally intersects with the personal and professional goals of our employees. It is definitely a point of immense pride that we have team members who have come from a diverse array of backgrounds, ethnicities, and education,” said Clancy.
Get involved and give backEmployee buy-in is tethered to the strength of their belief in their employer’s mission. Organizations that truly walk the walk — especially when the actions don’t directly impact bottom lines — have a way of building those beliefs at a higher success rate.
“We’re in the process of developing a Bridge City Law Volunteer Day program, where we’ll compensate employees for participating in a quarterly all-team community service event. Additionally, we’ll support each employee to volunteer at an organization of their choice once a quarter by paying them their regular salary for the day,” said Jim Dwyer, owner and CEO of Bridge City Law, located in Portland.
