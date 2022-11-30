(Left) Jessica Batchelor was named executive director of the Sutherlin Area Chamber of Commerce on Nov. 15 and she is learning about the community where she grew up. (Right) Sutherlin Area Chamber of Commerce, made up of volunteer boarding members, has been working to promote the growth of small businesses and the prosperity of the community.
SUTHERLIN — Jessica Batchelor, the new executive director of the Sutherlin Area Chamber of Commerce, hopes to bring new energy to local small businesses and make a difference in her hometown.
Born and raised in Sutherlin, Batchelor, who returned to the area two years ago from Lakewood, was named the new leader of the chamber on Nov. 15.
Batchelor graduated from Sutherlin High School and came back after her divorce so she could live close to her family. Now, she lives in Sutherlin with her fiancé, who has two children.
“To be actually working here where I grew up is just blowing my bangs back,” Batchelor said.
Prior to this job, she served as executive director of the Lake County Chamber of Commerce for about seven years. Last year, she received the Tourism Southern Oregon’s Rising Star Award, for which she is under contract to date.
Bob Hackett has worked with Batchelor on several tourism projects since 2017. “She’s a great community builder,” Hackett said.
With the priority on supporting local businesses, Batchelor plans to get to know the community and build trust and relationships with business owners by communicating door-to-door.
With weekly Chamber Chatter on Facebook Live, Batchelor interacts with business members, providing sources and tips for events, sales and promotions to help them grow and thrive. In addition, she writes a weekly newsletter to stay updated and closely engaged with the community.
At the same time, the Sutherlin Area Chamber of Commerce works with a tourism partner to attract more people to visit the Sutherlin area. The community-based organization with 99 business members, the chamber aims to promote and advance local area economically through small business development and championship.
Batchelor said her team is hoping to get a Travel Oregon grant as she feels a responsibility to build the community. She said that she is aware of that a local young people who complete high school or college leave town for better job opportunities and don’t return, leaving behind an elderly population.
“I understand kind of feeling of coming home and contributing to the community that raised you,” Batchelor said.
Nancy Lu is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at nlu@nrtoday.com.
