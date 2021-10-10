Riddle library appreciates donation from Lilja Family Trust
Riddle City Library would like to thank the Lilja Family Trust and the Oregon Community Foundation, which manages it, for the generous grant in support of our planned series of talks on local and state history — “Presenting the Past” — and purchase of new materials to update and expand our history collection.
We hope the talks, to be offered this coming spring and summer, and the purchased materials will help our library offer knowledge of past events and people that will lead to a better understanding of our community’s present.
We very much appreciate the assistance this grant will provide in doing so.
