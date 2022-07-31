Kudos Jul 31, 2022 19 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thanks to Roseburg Forest Products for help in getting computersRiddle City Library would like to thank both of the Roseburg Forest Products plants for helping us purchase new computers for our library.The new ones will replace the outdated computers inherited from the old county library system which have been dying one by one this year.Our computers are much used by local children and adults and are a library necessity. Thanks to RFP for continuing to support our community!Jerry Sabol, presidentRiddle City Library Julia Murphy, Sutherlin School District summer teacher React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Computer Roseburg Forest Products Riddle City Library Commerce Thanks Jerry Sabol Purchase Adult Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Roseburg contractor closes shop amid civil, small claims suits Defendants seek to dismiss medical negligence lawsuit filed by Phelps Space Age gas station opening soon in Roseburg New owners hope to develop the Parrot House into a family-friendly gathering place Phelps' defense asks to be present during evidence processing in Douglas County TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Special Sections DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Kudos Roseburg Public Library turns into a wizarding world for Harry Potter Day Suspect’s family lives in fear Tiny homes are a huge hit The News-Review wins 9 awards in statewide journalism contest
