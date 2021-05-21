The Myrtle Creek~Tri City Area Chamber of Commerce has confirmed that Susan Morgan, former Oregon state representative and Douglas County commissioner, will be the Master of Ceremonies at the 63rd Annual Citizen of the Year Awards Ceremony to be held Saturday, June 5, at Millsite Park.
The ceremony will be open to the public. Reservations are not needed. ThunderS’Truck BBQ and Ed & Mo’s Bowls and More food trucks will be on site offering selected items for purchase. GoodDog Bakery will have several desserts and Taphouse will be serving craft beers, hard seltzer and hard cider. Social hour begins at 4 p.m. with presentation of awards to follow at 5 p.m.
Chuck Ireland, Steve Johnson, Bill Leming, Shirley Petterson and Wm.(Lloyd) Shields will be inducted into the Chamber Legacy Circle. That will be followed by 2021 awards for Business of the Year, Lifetime Achievement, Man and Woman of the Year, Special Recognition and the President’s Award.
Seating is available for up to 150 guests. Since no reservations are being taken, it is suggested those attending bring lawn chairs in the event they are needed. Wearing of masks and social distancing will depend on mandates in place on the day of the event.
For questions or more information call Ted Romas at 541-860-2037.
