Roseburg police officers responded to the Roseburg Senior Center during a Christmas luncheon on Dec. 23. A leadership change caused new president Patricia Attaway, right, to call the police, asking them to remove former president Steve Lewis, center, from the premises, while several members of the center rallied around Lewis.
According to the Roseburg Senior Center's Facebook page, an open board meeting will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at the library, but not all agree that the meeting was organized by the senior center.
Leadership issues came to a head during last month's Christmas Eve lunch, when police were called to the center.
Steve Lewis and Patricia Attaway both claim to be the president of Roseburg Senior Center, and the center's attorney are discussing resolving the disagreement.
Lewis was voted the Roseburg Senior Center president, according to the October meeting minutes for the senior center. Lewis left in the middle of a December board meeting, while others continued the meeting and voted to replace Lewis with Attaway.
The kitchen staff left as a result of the vote and the kitchen, where the center provides meals for senior community, has been closed since that Christmas lunch.
The center is closed as of Wednesday due to plumbing problems, along with its thrift store and Bingo. Attaway said repairs will start Monday.
Lewis called Thursday's meeting to discuss a new election, which he hopes will take place later this month. All members, including Attaway, are invited to attend the meeting.
“It’s not authorized,” said Attaway, adding that she will not attend the meeting and believes other board members will not attend either.
Attaway said she will wait for a decision from the center's legal team, and until then, she will continue business as usual.
While there's mostly warm weather in the forecast, the Roseburg Senior Center is used as a warming and cooling center for the homeless populations when needed.
Onward Roseburg Executive Director Kimetha Stallings believes they will continue to use the center as a cool/warming center.
“Their health and well-being are supported by services like the warming center. This is important work that saves lives.” Stallings said.
Nancy Lu is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at nlu@nrtoday.com.
