Umpqua Valley Farm to School might be best known for the assistance it has provided to area farms and schools, but next month it will take a new step in its food service assistance goals.
This particular goal is called Rainbow Kitchen.
“One thing we kept hearing is that for farmers to increase their sales and their markets, they need a commercial kitchen,” Executive Director Erin Maidlow said.
Originally, Maidlow had no intention of being the one to answer that call, but as time passed it became apparent there was no one else in the area to do it. With the help of several other nonprofits in the area and grants to cover the cost, Maidlow hopes to open Rainbow Kitchen in January.
It’s required by law that certain foods have to be prepared in a commercial kitchen such as this. The lack of one on Lehne Farms has kept Glen Lehne from pursuing his desire to add soups to his farmers market offerings.
“I certainly jumped at the opportunity,” Lehne said. “It’s a little bit more economical to rent the space for the hours that we will use to launch this new product line.”
Lehne plans to reserve 15-20 hours a month to make his roasted cauliflower, pumpkin and hearty vegetable soups. This opportunity not only helps him grow his business but it also uses produce that might not sell well at market — like three-legged carrots and other oddball produce that buyers avoid but are still perfectly good to use.
There are 10 tiers of leasing options to fill the almost 6,000 hours a year the kitchen offers. Due to apartments over the kitchen’s location, hours are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.
The facility offers a wide range of equipment, such as a gas range with standard oven and convection oven, 20 quart Hobart mixer, stainless steel prep tables and commercial fridge and freezer space. Full details are available at UVF2S.org/rainbow-kitchen.
Maidlow has a lot of plans for the space. Eventually, she would like to establish the location as a food hub, where producers can drop off their offerings and businesses or individuals can stop by to pick them up.
The space will also give her the opportunity to host after school cooking classes, where students can learn how to cook the things they are growing in their school gardens.
“We work a lot with Title I schools and low income community members who don’t have as much access to services, so by having this kitchen we want to continue working with that audience,” she said. “Classes for kids and for their families.”
Maidlow also hopes to host events and open the space to other organizations in the area for cooking classes and other food related learning opportunities.
The Rainbow Kitchen can be found at 736 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Applications for those interested in leasing the space can be found at the Umpqua Valley Farm to School website. One organization has already been added to the kitchen’s schedule, with about five more ready to begin logging their hours soon.
Rainbow Kitchen is named after Maidlow’s cat and is a space she hopes to be safe and inclusive for all.
