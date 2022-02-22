With temperatures dipping into the low 20s this week at least three warming centers in the county will be open to provide emergency shelter to the unhoused.
The National Weather Service in Medford predicted possible record-low overnight temperatures for the Umpqua Basin, with the mercury to dip to 20 degrees overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, 21 degrees Wednesday night and 26 degrees Thursday night.
That means the unhoused are expected to stream into the shelters to stay warm. Each of the shelters could use help from the public with items to provide to the unhoused as well as volunteers to help work at the shelters. Following are the shelters and what they could use.
The Roseburg shelter at 406 NE Winchester St. will be open overnight Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
The shelter can use donations of blankets and pillows. However, blankets must be washable and comforters and large blankets not be donated because of difficulties in washing them.
Check-in begins at 6 p.m. Those in need of shelter should arrive by 9 p.m. A cot, blanket and pillow are provided to anyone staying the night. Overnight guests can remain at the center until about 7 a.m.
Anyone interested in volunteering can call or text Kimetha Stallings of Onward Roseburg at 541-236-2089. Be sure to specify which shift or shifts you’re available for: evening (5-11 p.m.), overnight (11 p.m. to 4 a.m.) or morning (4-9 a.m.).
The shelter and Onward Roseburg has a limited supply of tents, tarps and sleeping bags. They will accept donations of those survival gear items to give out if the center becomes full and must turn anyone away. The maximum capacity is 24 guests. Donations of blankets, sweatshirts and jeans also are welcome.
The Sutherlin warming center at 150 S Willamette St. at Central Park needs volunteers for various four-hour night shifts. They need volunteers from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., and 2 a.m. to 6 a.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The Warming Center is located at the Sutherlin Community Center in Central Park. To volunteer you can fill out the form at the link (https://forms.gle/9oL7y9eY12Bwosn1A) or call Wayne Ellsworth at 541-671-6017.
A warming center in Winston, hosted by the Winston Christian Church at 121 Gregory St., will be open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. They do not need volunteers to help at the warming center, but do need help getting the word out to the unhoused that they will be open. Dinner and breakfast will be served. For more information call 541-868-6014.
