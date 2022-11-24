Douglas County Senior Services is joining Meals on Wheels and Subaru of America in the 15th year of Sharing the Love, preparing and delivering meals to homebound elders located in rural Douglas County during Thanksgiving.
The campaign works with a dietitian to devise menus and TRIO Community Meals to prepare meals, which are delivered by 12 driver volunteers to seven dining sites in Glendale, Reedsport, Yoncalla and Glide, using coolers to keep the meals hot.
“We wanted to make sure that they felt we involve a lot of senior services and we make a big deal out of it,” said Douglas County spokesperson Tamara Howell.
The campaign was launched Nov. 17, with a kick-off event in Reedsport, where Thanksgiving cards were handed out to people. Douglas County Commissioner Tom Kress was there during meal times and chatted with some of the recipients.
As a county with a large geographic area and a large elderly population, local seniors can struggle being stuck at home because they can’t drive themselves.
To add insult to injury, when COVID-19 broke out, many seniors were more afraid to leave their homes.
“If we didn’t deliver to them, they wouldn’t be eating or they wouldn’t even see (people),” said Howell.
Subaru of America has a number of charitable programs, and a partnership with Meals on Wheels is included. The car company announced that from Nov. 17 through Jan. 3, 2023, any new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased at one of more than 630 Subaru retailers will donate $250 to a participating charity of the customer’s choice.
“It’s a great thing that Subaru does,” Howell said, adding that she was happy to participate in the charity and see firsthand exactly where grant was going.
In addition to a $5,000 donation from Subaru of America, the campaign also received a $70,000 grant from the State of Oregon to upgrade aging steam tables, dishwashers and refrigerators.
Seniors over 60 who are unable to get out of the house for various reasons are encouraged to apply and receive meal delivery.
This year, the number of volunteers rebounded, as the number of volunteers dropped to almost zero during COVID-19 and is now back to 75.
In addition to making sure the people get their meals delivered, the volunteers visit and talk to them and do welfare checks, where friendships are being built between the homebound and the volunteers.
“They really go the extra mile for people. It’s neat to see the camaraderie,” Howell said.
At the height of the pandemic, when food couldn’t be delivered directly to homes, the organization set up the facilities and served meals for the elders in the dining hall, where people played games and socialized with others, spending their only venture.
“The part of this too is just making sure we’re taking care of those people that need it the most in our community,” said Darla Hilburn, food coordinator for senior services.
Louise Christian of Sutherlin, a nearly 90-year-old who volunteers three times a week for three to four hours and is known as the “Queen of the Kitchen.”
RT Green, 85, a veteran who volunteered to deliver meals for Meals on Wheels for six years after he retired from bank, attended meal event in Bistro Sixty Senior Dining site Tuesday in Sutherlin.
In preparation for this lunch, he made a placemat and highlighted that he enjoyed the fellowship with people in his age coming from meal event after his wife passed away.
Green explained his motivation for volunteering, “I said to myself, I want to do something very meaningful to people.”
Hilburn is urging more people to join the volunteer team. “I think one of the challenges is we can’t reach everybody,” she said.
“It means the world to them because they can’t for whatever reason go out and with the price of gas and food, it’s become impacted their income.” Howell said.
