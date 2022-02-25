Flush with cash and facing increased pressure to help, Oregon Democrats want to spend $400 million on housing and homelessness.
The proposal, rolled out Thursday with less than two weeks until the end of the legislative session, includes $165 million for homeless services, $215 million to build and maintain affordable housing and $20 million to improve access to homeownership.
Democrats control both legislative chambers and say they hope the proposed $400 million investment will make a big dent in the statewide housing crisis. Funding is available for the plan thanks to the massive amount of tax revenue Oregon continues to rake in despite a general sense, as seen in several recent voter polls, that most Oregonians are still struggling from the pandemic.
Lawmakers recently learned the state has more than $2.5 billion to spend as income and business taxes far exceed expectations, around $800 million more than expected when they received an update on the state’s financial picture in the fall.
Prior to this legislative session, Gov. Kate Brown said the state’s comparatively healthy financial situation provided an opportunity for significant investment in helping the poorest Oregonians.
The plan lawmakers announced Thursday aims to address the immediate needs of cities, counties and Oregon tribal communities in their responses to homelessness. It includes money to increase shelter capacity and hygiene resources, support rapid rehousing efforts, provide resources for caseworker referrals and to bolster outreach.
House Majority Leader Rep. Julie Fahey, D-Eugene, said the plan puts limits on how the state money should be spent but also gives cities, counties and tribes flexibility.
“We knew heading into the session that we were wanting to make a significant investment in addressing homelessness in the state. The conversations (that led to this proposal) were about how,” Fahey said. “We want to prioritize people first, doing it with compassion and in a way that invests in solutions that are actually effective.”
Fahey said the $165 million for homeless services cannot be used for sweeps or dislocating people who have nowhere else to go.
The Democratic plan also provides an additional $50 million for Project Turnkey, a statewide program administered by the Oregon Community Foundation and local community action agencies to turn defunct motels into emergency shelters.
Investments in affordable housing aim at keeping low-income families from being displaced by rising rent costs throughout the state. Building new affordable units for families to rent and buy is also a high priority.
The state will use the money to help developers struggling with market and supply chain disruptions and acquire land to improve its stock of affordable units.
Money designated for removing barriers to home ownership for low-income families will increase support for organizations that help people find homes, such as Hacienda Community Development Corporation, a Portland-based group that helps Latino Oregonians become homeowners.
Sen. Deb Patterson, D-Salem, said she views this plan as a turning point for lawmakers who often have differing opinions on the approach to addressing homelessness.
“This package signals we’re on the same page here in Salem,” she said.
The spending plan will be approved by lawmakers as part of the session’s budget process. The Legislature passes a budget every other year but uses the short session to make adjustments based on quarterly forecasts and emergencies facing the state.
