Oregon voters aren’t happy about much these days, so it’s no surprise that a survey commissioned by OPB showed deep misgivings about the condition of the state’s economy.
Nearly two-thirds of voters rated Oregon’s economic conditions as “poor” or “very poor” in the survey, and nearly as many said they expect things to get worse.
Those opinions are partly informed by voters’ personal politics — Republicans were far more apt to report the economy was in bad shape than Democrats, who have largely controlled the state for decades. Even so, almost half of Democrats surveyed reported they feel the economy is lagging.
That pessimism has been picked up by candidates in this year’s highly competitive governor’s race, some of whom are pledging to loosen regulation on businesses and take a major swing at easing the state’s rising housing costs.
Talk to Oregon economists, though, and the dour mood is harder to find. After a calamitous plunge at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, many key indicators of the state economy are surging back.
“In our lifetimes — in our parents’ lifetimes — we never saw an economy as bad as 2020,” said Christian Kaylor, an economist with the Oregon Employment Department. “And the good news is: In our lifetimes we’ve never seen an economy as good as 2021.”
Kaylor rattled off facts that have helped him reach that conclusion.
The state’s unemployment rate sits at 3.8%, not too far off the 3.5% level of just before the pandemic, and a far cry from the devastating 13.3% unemployment rate in April 2020. After getting a slower start than some other states, Oregon added jobs at a faster clip than nearly any other state last year. The Portland region, which accounts for more than half of the state’s economy, also outperformed most other large metro areas in jobs added.
Economists now expect the state’s economy will have made a full recovery by the end of this year. And at the end of that recovery, the wages of many Oregonians will be well higher than they were at the pandemic’s outset.
“The economy is overheating”
But those indicators don’t account for the pain people are feeling. Kaylor and other economists say the super-fast rebound from the pit of recession amounts to an “overheating” economy. Many Oregonians — and Americans in general — have ample discretionary money to spend and an appetite to buy, they say. That ready cash, combined with supply-chain snarls and old-fashioned corporate greed, has helped lead to a nearly 8% increase in prices in the last year, the biggest jump in four decades.
“There’s just a lot of people with a lot of capacity to spend money right now,” said Tim Duy, an economics professor at the University of Oregon and director of the Oregon Economic Forum. “The economy is overheating. We’re seeing that in the rate of strong wage growth, but overall we’re seeing it in inflation as well.”
Price increases brought on by inflation have begun to outstrip higher wages, meaning the average worker effectively took a pay cut last year despite making more. The hospitality industry, severely hurt by the pandemic, is still lagging. A tight housing market has led to higher rents and bidding wars for limited homes on the market. Portland has trailed peer cities in its recovery. The price for filling up at the pump has become more and more painful — and the Russian invasion of Ukraine has not helped.
Despite the good things happening in Oregon’s economy, voters like Penny McCarthy are more often feeling the bad.
“Gas prices are up, food prices are up, real estate is totally out of control,” said McCarthy, a 68-year-old Lebanon resident who labels herself a progressive Democrat. “It’s unreal.”
McCarthy lives off of Social Security benefits, and her husband, a disabled veteran, also receives payments. With their rising rent threatening to eat up more of their checks, the couple struggled to find a manufactured home that would offer more stability. They finally got lucky, McCarthy said.
“We live in a 1985 manufactured home that we fought to purchase,” she said. “We had to work for a year to find a house we could afford because rent is just horrible. I don’t know how people can afford that, and it’s only going to get worse unless something happens to rein it in.”
McCarthy has plenty of company. More than 60% of voters in OPB’s survey deemed the cost of living in the state a “very serious” issue, putting it in the realm of violent crime, homelessness, and addiction as a leading concern. And while early on in the pandemic younger Oregonians were most likely to express worry about their personal finances, polling shows that older Oregonians like McCarthy now lead the way in worrying about money.
“That dynamic is changing in a way that I think will be electorally powerful,” said John Horvick of DHM Research, which conducted the poll for OPB, noting that older voters are more likely than younger ones to participate in the May primary.
