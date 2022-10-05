The West Coast is seeing the most extreme increase in gas prices in the country as several refineries in California undergo planned or unplanned maintenance. The maintenance is putting a severe crimp in supplies in the region, according to a news release from AAA Oregon/Idaho.
For the week, the national average for regular climbs six cents to $3.81 a gallon. The Oregon average leaps up 31 cents to $5.46. This is the fifth-largest weekly jump for a state in the nation.
“At least six refineries in California are offline or operating at reduced capacity, and there is limited pipeline supply to the West Coast. This has put a huge dent in supplies in this region and gas prices are now again near the record highs we saw in mid-June,” Marie Dodds, public affairs director for AAA Oregon/Idaho, said in the release. “This is refinery maintenance season so it’s not unusual for refineries to be offline at this time of year. However, factor in the refineries that shut down unexpectedly with issues, and this creates a significant regional drop in gasoline supplies.”
The situation on the West Coast is putting upward pressure on the national average. Both the national and Oregon averages hit record highs in mid-June, then declined for 14 consecutive weeks before rising again for the last two weeks. The national average reached its record high of $5.016 on June 14 while the Oregon average reached its record high of $5.548 on June 15.
“The regional differences in gas prices are extreme, with prices in the West Coast region above $5 a gallon in many areas and even above $6 in California. Meantime, Texas and other Gulf Coast states have prices dipping below $3 a gallon in some places,” Dodds said.
The West Coast region continues to have the most expensive pump prices in the nation with all seven states in the top 10. This is typical for the West Coast as this region tends to consistently have fairly tight supplies, consuming about as much gasoline as is produced.
Additionally, the region is located relatively far from parts of the country where oil drilling, production and refining occurs, which makes transportation costs higher. Environmental programs in the region also add to the cost of production, storage and distribution.
The cheapest gas in the nation is in Mississippi ($3.06) and Texas ($3.10). The difference between the most expensive and least expensive states is $3.35.
