Kerwin Doughton always wanted something new each year for visitors to the annual Festival of Lights.
That tradition is being carried on this year in the form of a special display paying tribute to Doughton, who founded the event nearly 30 years ago and was its driving force before passing away in January.
There was never much doubt that the festival was going to pay tribute to Doughton in some way, said Brian Prawitz, a Roseburg city councilor who is also chairman of the Festival of Lights Committee. Becky Bright-Jones and Tabbitha Layman are the other committee members.
“We were thinking we’re going to need a tribute to Kerwin going forward,” Prawitz said. “We knew he absolutely should be remembered forever as a display in the Festival of Lights. That was really obvious.”
The question was how. Those involved in the festival started tossing around ideas, and at one point they got the idea of using a likeness of Doughton for the display. They gathered some photos of him and sent them to an caricature artist online. The artist drew Doughton’s face from the photos, and that became the basis for the display.
Prawitz then turned to the Roseburg company Con-Vey, which is a sponsor of the Festival of Lights. Con-Vey then assembled the display.
“It took some imagination, but we figured out how to take that and re-create it in iron,” Prawitz said.
Doughton worked in the financial sector for years. He was an owner of Orca Investment Management, LLC in Roseburg and later started an independent financial business, working well into his 70s.
His special joy was the Festival of Lights, which first opened in 1993. The Rotary Club of Roseburg, looking to develop an annual fundraiser, committed $15,000 in cash and took on additional debt to launch the festival.
Over the decades the event has become an annual tradition in Douglas County, drawing 25,000 visitors per year and generating hundreds of thousands of dollars for Rotary Club scholarships and service projects.
Every year, Doughton looked for ways to add to the festival, bringing in new attractions and constantly working to expand. That expansion included the purchase of a 41-foot-tall nutcracker — at the time the world’s tallest — although it was invalidated by those at the Guinness Book of World Records.
Doughton considered the festival his baby and was hands-on during its annual run. He would be there most nights, taking joy in the reaction of visitors and making sure everything was up to snuff.
His health deteriorated, and last season’s Festival of Lights was the first in which Prawitz and others took control of the reins. While Doughton was there to observe, he was too ill to get heavily involved in the daily operations.
He died Jan. 17 at the age of 82.
“That was a really big loss for a lot of people in a lot of different ways,” Prawitz said. “He started the festival in 1993 and really knew everything about it from front to back. He was really the father of the Festival of Lights.”
The festival has become one of the largest drive-through light displays in the Pacific Northwest, with nearly 500,000 lights and more than 90 displays.
In addition to the lights, the festival is home to the nutcracker, Herr Woody Winterguard, standing 41-feet tall and weighing more than 16,000 pounds. Created by Willamette Valley Woodworking, it is a unique display of northwestern woods such as sequoia, coastal redwood, Port Orford cedar and western red cedar.
Due to COVID-19, the festival is scaled back a bit this year, as it was in 2020. Some attractions, such as the Holiday Village and wagon rides, are not part of the festival this year.
“We’re trying to get people out there to see everything, but want people to stay in their vehicles,” Prawitz said. “I’m sad about that, but it’s necessary.”
Admission is $10 per car. Several special nights are scheduled throughout the season, allowing thousands of visitors to see the attractions for free through special offers from festival sponsors. The festival also shares gate receipts with local organizations like the Boys & Girls Club of the Umpqua Valley.
The Festival of Lights opened at River Forks Park on Nov. 21, and runs through January 1. Hours are 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 5 p.m. through 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Go to uvfestivaloflights.com for more information and to purchase tickets online. Tickets can also be purchased at the festival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.