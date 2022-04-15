THE CCD Business Development Corp. has received a $1.6 million federal grant that is intended to help businesses in Douglas, Coos and Curry counties that were negatively effected by the coronavirus and its aftermath.
This grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan and will be administered by the CCD Business Development Corp. as a revolving loan fund.
This grant will provide gap financing and business support to small businesses in the three counties to help them recover, grow, and create new employment opportunities. The investment will be matched with $400,000 in local investment and is expected to create or retain more than 30 jobs.
“A big hurdle for small businesses, whether existing or start-ups, is having access to capital," said Michele Laird, business finance manager for the CCD Business Development Corp. "This revolving loan fund will allow CCD to have another tool in our tool box to offer our clients and lending partners.”
The project is funded under the federal Economic Development Administration’s American Rescue Plan Economic Adjustment Assistance program, which makes $500 million in Economic Adjustment Assistance grants available to communities across the nation. The Economic Adjustment Assistance program is EDA’s most flexible program, and grants made in it will help hundreds of communities build, innovate, and put people back to work through projects designed to meet local needs.
“CCD is profoundly grateful to EDA for this award,” Laird said. “This grant funding will go a long way to financially assist small businesses in our region and create/retain jobs.”
The program is geared toward businesses located in Coos, Curry and Douglas counties that have been turned down for traditional financing or may be seeking gap financing. The number of businesses that will benefit from the program depends on several variables, including the number of loans given and the dollar amount of requests, Laird said. However, she expects the initial disbursement to assist as many as 15 loan applicants.
Applications are being accepted now and there is no deadline, she said. Eligible businesses can apply for loans from $25,000 to $250,000, and CCD can loan 75% of the project costs up to $250,000, Laird said.
The mission of the U.S. Economic Development Administration is to lead the federal economic development agenda by promoting competitiveness and preparing the nation’s regions for growth and success in the worldwide economy, the agency said in a news release. An agency within the U.S. Department of Commerce, EDA invests in communities and supports regional collaboration in order to create jobs for U.S. workers, promote American innovation, and accelerate long-term sustainable economic growth.
“Oregon is a small business state, and the COVID-19 pandemic has hit rural Oregon communities particularly hard,” U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, said in the news release. “This injection of funds will provide a much-appreciated jump start to generate job opportunities in Coos, Curry and Douglas counties that ripple out to the entire Southwestern Oregon economy so that Oregonians can get back to business.”
U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, concurred.
“So many small businesses were hugely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last two years, and this EDA grant is a great step toward restoring and rebuilding our communities in Southwest Oregon,” Merkley said in the release. “The employment opportunities and small business support created through this grant will contribute to restoring the regional economy and helping it continue to grow.”
For more information visit CCD’s website at ccdbusiness.org, or contact Laird, the business finance manager, at 541-756-4101, Ext. 3.
