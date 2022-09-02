The problem isn’t hard to find. If you are white, you are more likely to own a home in Oregon. If you are not white, you are less likely to own a home.
Oregon legislators are planning to do something about it. The question is: How?
The state task force on addressing these racial disparities in home ownership has come up with 12 ideas. We’ll highlight a few. Most are subsidies that bring down housing prices. Others are related to educating people about home ownership and providing more personnel to enforce fair housing laws. Not all of the proposals are structured to benefit only racial minorities. Some would benefit anyone who is struggling to afford housing.
One idea is to get rid of Oregon’s mortgage interest tax deduction for second homes and use that as a means of providing money to individual development accounts, or IDAs. IDAs are a great deal if you qualify. Basically, you enroll. You set a savings goal. You save. And if the savings plan is reached every dollar saved is matched by the program by $5.
Now there is an incentive to save.
Pour more money into them, and they would be more potent in Oregon. The idea is to boost the maximum that can be saved for homeownership from a maximum of $6,000 — $9,000 to $12,000 — $18,000. There are about 4,300 people in the program in a year. And most of the people who sign up are from minority groups.
The proposal is to pump $35 million into the program with the goal of helping Black, Latinx and Native American communities. Of course, getting rid of the mortgage interest deduction — even for second homes — will face strong opposition. The goal would be to go find money to pay for the increase even if that idea fails.
The task force is also looking to try something new. The Legislature would give $30 million for a pilot program that provides funding of a home purchase through a special credit loan program. The federal Equal Credit Opportunity Act allows lenders to set up special credit programs to benefit people who wouldn’t normally have access to credit. It’s just that the program isn’t used very often. Part of the reason is awareness. Part of the reason has been concern about violating lending laws. But federal agencies have recently issued joint statements clarifying that it is legal. The task force proposes that Oregon give it a try.
Another idea is down-payment assistance. The state already has a program. About 44% of the participants are people of color. Homebuyers now receive some $14,475 in assistance. But the state says they need another $25,918 to be able to buy a home. So the task force plan is to ask for more, including $10 million more “to be distributed through culturally responsive and tribal organizations.”
You can check out these and the other ideas here, tinyurl.com/ORhousinghelp. The task force is scheduled to meet next week to talk about them.
If you would like to give input on these ideas to the task force, local legislator state Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, is on it. Please remember, he may not necessarily agree with all the proposals. His email is Sen.TimKnopp@oregonlegislature.gov.
