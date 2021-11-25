Thanksgiving marks the beginning of numerous holiday celebrations. In the next few weeks, traditions generations in the making will be honored, families will gather and food will be shared.
While turkey is the usual Thanksgiving dinner main course, not everyone celebrates the same way. And when it comes to the assortment of winter holidays, there’s really no telling what your celebratory meal might be.
Thankfully, the Umpqua Valley has a vastly growing wine community that is eager to help you find the perfect pairing for your holiday dinner.
With the help of Jim and Terri Delfino and their tasting room manager Rachel Engle, we have compiled a list of wines from Delfino Vineyards that pair perfectly with whatever main course you prepare.
Appetizers
Let’s start off with suggestions to go with those snack foods we all enjoy before the big meal. Delfino Vineyards has three suggestions, depending on what sort of appetizers you plan to serve.
- 2020 Süßerwein: This crisp off-dry white wine is excellent as a cocktail sipper on its own or paired with fruit and lighter cheeses.
- 2017 Dolcetto: Best served with salty, savory or pickled appetizers, bright and fruity Dolcetto is a wonderful lighter red wine to pair.
- 2018 Zinfandel: The perfect wine to pair with bleu cheese! The fruity red Zinfandel is another great choice for lighter appetizers.
Turkey
Red or white? Thanks to the Delfinos, we have a suggestion for each when it comes to the perfect wine for turkey dinner.
If you’re looking for a white wine, try the 2020 Zinfandel Rosé.
“The fruity, jammy characteristics of the Zinfandel grapes we use for this rosé compliment a lighter holiday meat like turkey; the juicy tartness of the wine is similar to the traditional combination of turkey with cranberry sauce, making this an excellent pairing for your Thanksgiving table!”, Jim Delfino said.
If you’re more interested in a bolder red whine, Delfino suggests the 2018 Tempranillo. It has the “fruit and acidity to cut through the fattiness of turkey gravy,” Delfino said, “and boasts an excellent spice profile to pair with the meat.”
Ham
A fattier meat like ham pairs well with the dry citrus and salinity of the crisp Müller Thurgau wine, Delfino said. The salty flavors of the meat and acidity in the white wine lose themselves in each other. The Delfinos suggest their 2020 Müller Thurgau at the top choice.
Prime Rib
Delfino recommends the 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon to pair with a “heavier, savory meat like prime rib.”
“The acidity and dry tannins in this red wine cut through the rich fattiness of the meat and bring out the fruitiness of the wine,” he said.
Dessert
The Delfino’s Platinum award-winning 2015 Forza single-quinta vintage is a smooth, velvety dessert wine. Traditionally, its paired with cheese as an after-dinner treat, but the Deflinos say their favorite food pairings are “dark chocolate, cheesecake or poured over vanilla ice cream.”
Holiday Celebration
Try the 2020 Schaumwein. It’s a dry and crisp sparkling wine is the perfect selection for all your holiday toasts!
